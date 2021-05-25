-$0.11 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.96. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

