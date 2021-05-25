-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). CTI BioPharma also reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

