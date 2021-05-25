$0.22 EPS Expected for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. XP posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XP.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. XP had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.38%.

XP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on XP in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. XP has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XP by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in XP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,379,000 after purchasing an additional 274,920 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

