$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 302,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

