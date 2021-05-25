$0.65 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $640.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

