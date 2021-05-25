$0.95 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 763.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

