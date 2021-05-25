$1.28 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. KB Home reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.58 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

