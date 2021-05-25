$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. 770,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.