1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 271.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,855,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $521,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,635 shares of company stock worth $3,670,243. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

