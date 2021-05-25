10,627 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $107.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

