11,869 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $24,204,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of -33.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 18.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

