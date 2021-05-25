$131.10 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce sales of $131.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.70 million and the lowest is $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

