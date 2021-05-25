$138.04 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report sales of $138.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.66 million to $142.43 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $603.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $640.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.