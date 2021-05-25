14,064 Shares in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.