$145.65 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce sales of $145.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

CCL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 38,306,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,546,547. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

