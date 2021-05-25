$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $146.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the highest is $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $535.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $7,824,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,227. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

