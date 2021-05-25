16,215 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

