17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YQ opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

