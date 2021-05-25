1,715,582 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $35,709,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $670,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

