18,573 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 86,589 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.