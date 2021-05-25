1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Analysis

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

11.3% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.03, indicating that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and 1mage Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 51.55 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -29.23 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CleanSpark and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

CleanSpark beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and ZoÃ«, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; ZoÃ« that gives access to other outside applications; ZoÃ«Fetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and ZoÃ« XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

