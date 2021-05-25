1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

