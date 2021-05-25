1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

