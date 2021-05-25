1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $420.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.13 and its 200 day moving average is $388.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

