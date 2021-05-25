1ST Source Bank Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of CRM opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.