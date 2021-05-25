1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $410.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

