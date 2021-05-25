$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $2.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $51.47.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

