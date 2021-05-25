21,977 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,977 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

