$30.10 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce sales of $30.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $121.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.07 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 302,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,853. The company has a market cap of $443.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.