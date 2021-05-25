$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $369.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 133,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,153. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

