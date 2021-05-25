4,746 Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $411.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $850,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.