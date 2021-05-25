$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $202.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $235.88 million to $303.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 22,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,642. The company has a market capitalization of $929.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

