$522.01 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $522.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Atlassian posted sales of $430.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.90. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

