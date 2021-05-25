575,000 Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

