$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.49 million to $664.50 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,954. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.45.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

