695,950 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Purchased by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,000. Primis Financial comprises 3.3% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 2.83% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $22,049,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 59,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $365.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,150 shares of company stock worth $163,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

