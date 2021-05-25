AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,349,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 140,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,492. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

