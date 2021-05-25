Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.16.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:ACN opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average is $263.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit