Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.16.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:ACN opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average is $263.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

