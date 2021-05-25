Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. 124,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

