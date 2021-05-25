Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $603,790.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,277.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.49 or 0.07163204 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.57 or 0.01916059 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00486190 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00202219 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00655233 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00455585 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.00390194 BTC.
Acute Angle Cloud Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “
Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
