Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $603,790.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,277.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.49 or 0.07163204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.57 or 0.01916059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00486190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00655233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00455585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.00390194 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.