Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.35

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and traded as high as $34.88. Adecco Group shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 9,201 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 125.76%.
Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
