Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.35

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and traded as high as $34.88. Adecco Group shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 9,201 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 125.76%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.