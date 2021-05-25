Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

