Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $240.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.