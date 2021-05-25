Adshares Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $110,100.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,589,884 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

