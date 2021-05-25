Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $4.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AAVVF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 14,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $534.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.04. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

