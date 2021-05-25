Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,524 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,335. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,153.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.