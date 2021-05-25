AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $15,702,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $9,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

