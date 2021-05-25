AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $68.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in AECOM by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. 580,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

