Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 20,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,365. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

