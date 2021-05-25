Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. 1,766,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.94.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

